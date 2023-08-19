Lotus with 108 petals created by CSIR lab named after Narendra Modi

However, researchers outside the CSIR system have questions about the NBRI claims. “Why did they waste so much of the taxpayer’s money to bring out a variety with 108 petals? What’s the biological or evolutionary significance of the work,?” questioned a botanist at one of the Indian Institutes for Science, Education and Research (IISER).

Scientists observe the development of bigger varieties of fruits like mango or watermelon is common as they produce more pulp for fruit processing industries, and rose varieties with more petals may be important for perfume makers. Also, there are botanical gardens that make new orchid varieties, name them after celebrities and sell them in the market.

“Will the NBRI sell this variety to the market? It is not clear to me what motivation the NBRI team had. The scientists should explain what kind of biological work they undertook,” a botanist who did not wish to be identified told DH, noting that carrying out genetic sequencing was not a big deal any more.

Last year, NBRI former director S K Barik was quoted in a news report claiming that researchers had collected a 108-petal wild lotus from Manipur and planted them in Lucknow. It is not clear whether it was the same Manipur wild variety that has been renamed as Namoh-108 or if there were research contributions from the NBRI team to create this variety.

The minister also announced launching a lotus mission, but didn't provide any details on the component of such a mission.

Singh also released a new variety of Aloe vera named ‘NBRI-Nihar’, a clonal selection having approximately 2.5 times high gel yield in comparison to Aloe vera. As per the field observations, ‘NBRI-Nihar’ is found least affected against bacterial and fungal diseases.