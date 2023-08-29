Modi govt slashes LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 ahead of Assembly elections

The Union government on Tuesday announced a Rs 200 per cylinder cut in prices of domestic cooking gas as it looked to counter the cheaper LPG promise of the Congress in upcoming Assembly elections in states like Madhya Pradesh.

A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 1,103 in New Delhi currently. It will cost Rs 903 from Wednesday.

For beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme, the price will be Rs 703 after considering the continuing Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy.