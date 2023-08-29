Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Modi govt slashes LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 ahead of Assembly elections

A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 1,103 in New Delhi currently. It will cost Rs 903 from Wednesday. For PMUY beneficiaries, the price will be Rs 703 after considering the continuing Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy.
Last Updated 29 August 2023, 09:43 IST

Follow Us

The Union government on Tuesday announced a Rs 200 per cylinder cut in prices of domestic cooking gas as it looked to counter the cheaper LPG promise of the Congress in upcoming Assembly elections in states like Madhya Pradesh.

A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 1,103 in New Delhi currently. It will cost Rs 903 from Wednesday.

For beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme, the price will be Rs 703 after considering the continuing Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy.

Announcing the decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the move is aimed at providing relief to households.

Also, the government will provide an additional 75 lakh Ujjwala connections, which will take the total PMUY beneficiaries to 10.35 crores, thakur said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 August 2023, 09:43 IST)
India NewsLPGPradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana scheme

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT