15-year-old girl raped by her father, brother in Madhya Pradesh; both arrested

The father-son duo has been arrested, Dinara police station in charge Vinod Bhargava said.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 15:22 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 15:22 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya Pradesh

