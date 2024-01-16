JOIN US
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

4 killed, 3 hurt as car hits divider in MP's Shivpuri district

A police official said that the impact was so severe that the victims were found on the road, and one of them landed in the nearby shrubs.
Last Updated 16 January 2024, 09:08 IST

Bhopal/Guna: Four people were killed and three others injured after their car hit a divider in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on the bypass of Badarwas town of the district on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, an official said.

Prima facie, the car hit the divider, but further investigation is underway, Badarwas police station in-charge Ravi Chouhan said.

The impact was so severe that the victims were found on the road, and one of them landed in the nearby shrubs, he said.

Three of the victims were killed on the spot, while one died at the Shivpuri district hospital, the official said, adding that the injured persons are undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Guna.

(Published 16 January 2024, 09:08 IST)
