Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

4 minors drown during Ganesh idol immersion in Madhya Pradesh

The incident took place on Sept 26 evening in Nirawal Bidania village under Civil Lines police station limits during the ongoing 10-day Ganesh festival, police said.
Last Updated 27 September 2023, 08:23 IST

Follow Us

Four children drowned while two others were seriously injured during the immersion of a Ganesh idol in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Nirawal Bidania village under Civil Lines police station limits during the ongoing 10-day Ganesh festival, an official said.

The children reached the pond for the immersion of an idol.

Some villagers saw seven children drowning in the water body. While three of them were rescued, four others died, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said.

The deceased, including three girls, were in the age group of 14 to 16 years, he said.

Two of the three rescued children were in a serious condition and referred to a hospital in Gwalior for further treatment, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 September 2023, 08:23 IST)
India NewsMadhya PradeshDrowning

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT