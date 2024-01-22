At least 47 babies delivered in 3 MP districts on Ram Temple idol consecration day

Indore/Damoh/Bhopal: At least 47 babies were delivered in different hospitals in three districts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday as the country celebrated the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla at the temple in Ayodhya, health officials said.

While 33 babies were born in three hospitals in Indore, the figure was 13 for Damoh and one for Bhopal, they said.

In Indore's state-run PC Sethi hospital, 18 babies, comprising nine girls and as many boys, were born on Monday, Dr Veerendra Rajgir told PTI.

While 17 were normal deliveries, one was a caesarean procedure, Rajgir added

Eleven infants were born through normal deliveries, while three were delivered by caesarean operation at the government-run MTH Hospital in Indore, senior gynaecologist Dr Sumitra Yadav told PTI.