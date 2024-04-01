BJP minister's son 'thrashes' journalist, three others in Madhya Pradesh police station; booked

In the complaint against Abhigyan, the restaurateur said the couple was outside their restaurant around 8 pm when a group of people arrived in a white SUV and began beating a biker, who was identified as local journalist Vibek Singh, on the road.

The woman, in her complaint, noted that when she intervened, two men allegedly hurled abuses at her and even hit her on the head with an iron rod. Her husband was allegedly beaten as well. A staffer, who tried to save his employers was also on the receiving end of blows.

The woman further noted that one of the attackers boasted he was "Abhugyan, a minister's son" daring them to "do whatever they can," ToI reported.

The four victims went to the Shahpura police station after this to file a complaint. The victims have alleged that when they were being sent for medical examination by the cops, Abighyan arrived with his aides and attacked them again, after which the police had to intervene and restore peace.

An FIR was lodged against Abhigyan and others under under IPC sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons), 294 (obscene song or words), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).

Abhigyan, however, alleged that the police had manhandled him and his friends. A youth, said to be associated with Abhigyan, filed a counter-FIR under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294, 506 and 34.

Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra told the publication that the police who were suspended faced charges of "beating the accused with a belt".

Congress state president Jitu Patwari, on Sunday, met the four victims, and condemning the violence stated that this was the behaviour of a "power-drunk minister's son" and stated it proved that "anarchy rules the state". He also alleged that the BJP minister's son had pressured the police not to take any action.