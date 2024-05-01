Habitual house burglar arrested by RR Nagar police in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 33-year-old burglar, involved in multiple house break-in thefts (HBT) in the city, has been arrested by the Rajarajeshwari Nagar police.
Ganesh alias Tachu, a resident of Jalahalli, broke into a house in BEML Layout in west Bengaluru and stole gold and silver ornaments, in February.
He had broken the silicon sheet on the terrace and entered the house through the balcony.
The family had gone to Channapatna for a vacation at the time of the incident. Ganesh broke in after observing that the house was empty for several days.
The theft came to light days later when the maid came to clean and found the cupboard doors broken and clothes scattered on the floor.
After analysing footage from over 200 CCTV cameras, the police zeroed in on Ganesh and arrested him from a hotel in Channasandra on April 15.
During interrogation, police learnt about Ganesh's involvement in multiple cases filed in the RR Nagar, Annapoorneshwari Nagar, Subramanyapura, and Chandra Layout police stations. They have recovered 210 grams of gold and one kg of silver, worth Rs 13.35 lakh, from the suspect.
Ganesh has been placed under judicial custody.
(Published 30 April 2024, 19:22 IST)