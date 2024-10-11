Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

BJP MLA Pateriya sends resignation to Speaker during protest against doctor, regrets move later

The Deori MLA staged a sit-in protest outside a police station and lifted the agitation, claiming that the BJP's state leadership reprimanded him for making his grievances.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 09:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 09:33 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMadhya Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us