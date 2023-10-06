Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

BJP's Vijayvargiya announces cash reward for party functionaries in polling booths where Congress draws blank

Vijayvargiya has been named as the ruling party's candidate from the Indore-I seat.
Last Updated 06 October 2023, 16:59 IST

Follow Us

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has announced a reward of Rs 51,000 for the concerned `booth president' of the party if the Congress does not get a single vote from a particular polling booth in the coming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader has been named as the ruling party's candidate from the Indore-I seat.

Speaking before a gathering of party workers in ward no 7 of Indore on Thursday, Vijayvargiya said, “We will give a reward of Rs 51,000 to the booth president where Congress does not get a single vote.' Without naming anyone, he said his rival had distributed around two lakh sarees saying that the people of the area were his family.

“I don't want to go into that, but the people of the ward are good and they will ensure that it (the Congress) will not get any vote from here as it has not done any development work in the constituency,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 October 2023, 16:59 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsIndoreKailash Vijayvargiya

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT