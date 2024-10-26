Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Eight held for gang rape of woman at picnic spot in Madhya Pradesh

The police have apprehended five people who allegedly raped the woman and three men who shot a video of the assault that occurred at a picnic spot in Gurh tehsil on October 21.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 09:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2024, 09:45 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya PradeshgangrapeRewa

Follow us on :

Follow Us