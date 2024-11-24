Eight injured in balcony collapse during spiritual leader's yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur

<p>Chhatarpur (MP): Eight persons were injured after a balcony collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Saturday evening when people were witnessing a yatra of Hindu religious leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.</p>.<p>Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, has undertaken a nine-day 'Hindu Ekta Pad Yatra'.</p>.<p>"The incident occurred in Rangrej Mohalla in Naugaon when some people were watching the yatra while standing in a balcony. Eight persons were injured, none of them seriously. Three are being treated in Naugaon and five in the district hospital," Chhatarpur's district hospital civil surgeon GL Ahirwar said.</p>