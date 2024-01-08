JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Ex-CM Kamal Nath takes oath as member of MP assembly

Congress veteran Kamal Nath, who won the election from Chhindwara assembly seat, was not in Bhopal when the newly elected MLAs were administered the oath during a special session of the state assembly last month.
Last Updated 08 January 2024, 09:09 IST

Follow Us

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Monday took oath as member of the state legislative assembly.

Newly elected Congress MLA Sohanlal Valmiki was also sworn in on Monday.

The state assembly polls were held in November 2023.

Congress veteran Kamal Nath, who won the election from Chhindwara assembly seat, was not in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal when the newly elected MLAs were administered the oath during a special session of the state assembly here last month.

On Monday, speaker Narendra Singh Tomar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Nath and Valmiki in the meeting hall of the state assembly.

Nath had defeated his BJP rival Banti Sahu by 36,594 votes from the Chhindwara assembly seat.

Congress MLA Valmiki won the election from Parasia seat in Chhindwara district by defeating BJP candidate Jyoti Dehariya by a margin of 2,168 votes.

Nath was replaced as the state Congress president after the party's poor performance in the 2023 state assembly polls.

The ruling BJP recorded a thumping victory by winning 163 seats in the 230-member MP assembly.

The Congress, which had bagged 114 seats in 2018, notched up victories in just 66 segments this time, while the Bharat Adivasi Party pocketed one seat.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 January 2024, 09:09 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsMadhya PradeshKamal NathMadhya Pradesh AssemblySwearing In

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT