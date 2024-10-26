Home
Generational changes in BJP, but same people running Congress: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

The chief minister said the BJP strived to promote new blood which helped it establish its dominance from villages to districts to states and the Centre.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 16:05 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 16:05 IST
