Grounded helicopter forces Rahul Gandhi to stay overnight in MP; BJP cracks 'no take off' joke

Bhopal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will stay overnight in Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh as his helicopter could not take off due to inclement weather, a party functionary said on Monday.

However, later in the evening, BJP leaders, including former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, claimed the helicopter had run out of fuel.

Gandhi is in MP for his party's Lok Sabha campaign and he addressed two rallies in Mandla and Shahdol, which will go to polls on April 26.