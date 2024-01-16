Leopard spotted near TCS, Infosys campuses in Indore; Rescue ops on

Indore: A leopard was spotted near the campuses of TCS and Infosys in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday, and the forest department has launched an operation to rescue the animal, officials said.

A leopard was spotted between 11 am and 12 pm in the Super Corridor area, where the campuses are located, and a rescue team of the forest department is currently searching the Infosys campus, they said.

Employees of the two IT companies have been cautioned against venturing out of their offices until the rescue operation is over, officials said.

Talking to PTI, Indore divisional forest officer (DFO) M S Solanki said, "We received information about the leopard sighting near the campuses of TCS and Infosys in the Super Corridor area. We have sent a rescue team, and a search is on for the animal."

TCS and Infosys run special economic zones (SEZs) in the Super Corridor area of the city, and their campuses are next to each other.