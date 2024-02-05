Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even before Congress announcement, Nakul Nath says he will be Chhindwara candidate

Bhopal: The Congress' lone Lok Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh Nakul Nath on Monday announced his candidature for the upcoming general elections from Chhindwara at a gathering in the presence his father Kamal Nath.

Chhindwara is a bastion of Kamal Nath, who was MP from the seat for nine terms, while Nakul Nath won in the 2019 polls, even as BJP swept the remaining 28 seats in the state.

"There is groupism in Assembly elections as there are too many (probable) candidates but Lok Sabha polls are different. There is no factionalism in Lok Sabha polls because there is only one candidate. I will be your candidate," he said.