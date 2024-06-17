Madhya Pradesh beef row| Residents given 'ample' time before demolition of homes: Report

After houses built on government land by 11 persons were demolished in the tribal-dominated Mandla in Madhya Pradesh as a part of action against the illegal beef trade in the state, reports claim that authorities had allegedly sent notices to the people concerned and given them ample time to respond as well.

“The accused had ample opportunity to respond. When this case came to light, local authorities moved swiftly against the accused and demolished illegal portions in 11 homes,” Mandla Superintendent of Police Rajat Sacklecha told The Indian Express.

He added that this was not the first time the village has seen cattle smuggling, which is why there is regular police activity in the area. The police also claimed that meat recovered was meant for local consumption and was a part of the "racket" that was taking place between Mandla and Jabalpur.