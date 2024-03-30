JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Madhya Pradesh protocol officer suspended over absence of doctor in Karnataka Guv's convoy ambulance

The absence of a doctor in the ambulance came to light after Gehlot's granddaughter, who was accompanying him, fell ill when the convoy was passing through Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday evening.
Last Updated 30 March 2024, 07:46 IST

Follow Us

Indore: A protocol officer of the Madhya Pradesh Health Department was suspended after it was found that no doctor was marked for duty in the ambulance attached to Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot's convoy to attend to a medical emergency, an official said on Saturday.

The absence of a doctor in the ambulance came to light after Gehlot's granddaughter, who was accompanying him, fell ill when the convoy was passing through Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday evening, he said.

"The Karnataka Governor's granddaughter, who was with him in the convoy, fell ill near Indore on Friday evening. But there was no doctor in the ambulance," Collector Ashish Singh told PTI.

Gehlot's granddaughter was then admitted to a private hospital. She is now fine after being treated there, he added.

"The protocol officer of the health department has been suspended for negligence in putting in place appropriate medical arrangements in the governor's motorcade," Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr B S Saitya said.

"It was the duty of this protocol officer to mark a doctor on duty in the ambulance attached to the convoy of the important and very important persons," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 March 2024, 07:46 IST)
India NewsKarnatakaMadhya PradeshThawarchand Gehlot

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT