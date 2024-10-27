Home
MP CM Mohan Yadav stops at roadside stall in Chitrakoot, makes tea for those around

The CM accessed the stall through a footpath railing, chatted with its owner Radha and got down to making tea after one of the bystanders asked if he had ever done so for his wife.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 16:29 IST

