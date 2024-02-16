MP govt shunts out doctor after video shows him misbehaving with Home Guard jawan

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday shunted out a doctor posted in the district hospital in Chhatarpur after a video showed him purportedly misbehaving with a Home Guard jawan and asking him to stay within his limits.

The incident took place on February 12, hospital sources said.

After its video surfaced, state Public Health and Medical Education Minister Rajendra Shukla ordered the removal of Dr Arunendra Shukla from the Chhatarpur district hospital, saying this kind of behaviour would not be tolerated.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the doctor telling the home guard jawan, "I am not afraid of the collector. If you threaten me, I will make you dance to my tunes. First of all, don't come to the hospital chewing gutka and don't forget your limits."