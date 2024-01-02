JOIN US
Madhya Pradesh

Over 8 lakh devotees visited Mahakaleshwar temple on New Year's Day

The temple's management committee administrator Sandeep Soni said that there were long queues from 6 am on Monday and more than 45,000 people witnessed the 'Bhasma-Aarti' (an early morning prayer).
Last Updated 02 January 2024, 07:13 IST

Ujjain: More than eight lakh devotees visited the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh to offer prayers on the New Year's Day, a temple official said on Tuesday.

The Mahakaleshwar temple is one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country.

Its management committee administrator Sandeep Soni said 8.10 lakh devotees visited the temple till it closed for the day on Monday.

There were long queues from 6 am on Monday and more than 45,000 people witnessed the 'Bhasma-Aarti' (an early morning prayer), he said.

A large number of people were seen queuing up along the Mahakal corridor on Monday.

(Published 02 January 2024, 07:13 IST)
