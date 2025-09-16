Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

PM Modi to lay foundation of PM MITRA Park, launch 'Sewa Pakhwada' in Madhya Pradesh on September 17

The MP CM said that screening and testing of diabetes, high blood pressure, anaemia and tuberculosis will also be done in the state-wide health checkup camps.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 08:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 08:47 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiMadhya PradeshMohan Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us