Rape accused opens fire in teen victim's house, kills her grandfather, injures two in Madhya Pradesh

<p>Chhatarpur: A man accused of rape by a 17-year-old girl allegedly opened fire inside her house in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, killing her grandfather and leaving the victim and her uncle injured, police said.</p>.<p>The incident took place in Mohara village in the morning, said Superintendent of Police Agam Jain.</p>.<p>"Bhola Ahirwar (24) opened fire killing a 60-year-old man. A 32-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl (rape victim) have been injured and have been hospitalised. Prima facie, it seems the accused wanted to come to a compromise in connection with the (rape) case registered earlier. Efforts are on to arrest Ahirwar," Jain said.</p>.<p>The 17-year-old girl said she had registered a case of sexual assault against Bhola Ahirwar two months back.</p>.<p>"This morning, he entered our house, shot at me, my grandfather (deceased) and uncle," she said.</p>.<p>Civil Line police station in charge Valmiki Choubey said Ahirwar was booked for rape on the teen girl's complaint two months ago. </p>