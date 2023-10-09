Home
Madhya Pradesh

Sarpanch shot dead in broad daylight in MP's Gwalior


Last Updated 09 October 2023, 08:52 IST

A 35-year-old sarpanch of a village was shot dead by unidentified assailants in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city on Monday, police said.

Two motorcycle-borne men opened fire at sarpanch Vikram Rawat of Banheri village when he was standing near his car on Tansen Road around 9.30 am, Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Singh Chandel told PTI.

Rawat had come to meet his lawyer at the time of the shooting, he said.

As per the preliminary probe, three persons are involved in the crime, and the police have launched a manhunt for the assailants, the official said.

The shooting could be the fallout of an old enmity Rawat had with some persons, he said, adding that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

(Published 09 October 2023, 08:52 IST)
