Slain Dalit man’s sister's death in MP: Digvijaya Singh demands removal of Sagar collector, SP

Sagar (MP): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday demanded the removal of the collector and superintendent of police of Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district after the sister of a slain Dalit youth died under mysterious circumstances.

Singh reached the Barodia Nonagir village to meet the family members of Anjana Ahirwar who died on Sunday after falling from an ambulance carrying her uncle’s body.

“The administration promised to give Anjana a government job, did they give her one? They made some other promises too like demolishing houses (of the accused), did they demolish? ...I am not in favour of bulldozing someone's house, but you demolish many persons’ houses in the name of action,” he said.

Singh spoke to reporters sitting next to Anjana’s body and later took part in her funeral.

Anjana's uncle Rajendra Ahirwar was beaten to death on May 25 by some persons over an old enmity, police sources said. Anjana had alleged that her brother Nitin Ahirwar, alias Lalu, was killed in August last year by some people who used to harass her.