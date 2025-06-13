Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Three dead as wall collapses on tin shed amid rains in Gwalior

The incident took place in Transport Nagar at around 4:30pm.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 15:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 15:55 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshDeathwall collapse

Follow us on :

Follow Us