Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Two sisters drown in pond in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh

The girls belonged to a family of nomads from Pali district of Rajasthan, and were staying near Goriyakheda.
Last Updated 24 September 2023, 10:06 IST

Follow Us

Two sisters drowned while bathing in a pond at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said.

The incident took place at Goriyakheda village under Machalpur police station limits on evening of September 23, an official said.

The girls, aged 10 and 12 years, were bathing in a pond near the village when they drowned, Machalpur police station in-charge Ramveer Singh Parihar said.

The girls belonged to a family of nomads from Pali district of Rajasthan, and were staying near Goriyakheda, he said.

The police fished out the bodies and sent them for post-mortem, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 24 September 2023, 10:06 IST)
India NewsMadhya PradeshDrownpond

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT