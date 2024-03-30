Two tigers relocated to Bandhavgarh Reserve

PK Verma informed that the two tigers were translocated to the newly designated Veerangana Durgawati Tiger Reserve, which is part of Nauradehi wildlife Sanctuary in Sagar district.

One of the tigers, a male MP-BTR-T257, was rescued four years ago from the Patiha area of the Tala range (BTR) when he was just five months old. After being rehabilitated in the rewilding centre located in the Maghi range, he exhibited natural wild behavior and developed the necessary hunting skills to thrive in the wild.

Another tiger MP-BTR- T100, a female, was rescued from the Manpur buffer range due to a conflicting situation. She too, underwent rehabilitation in the enclosed environment, with continuous monitoring to evaluate her readiness for release into the wild.

Her behavior during monitoring revealed strong inclination towards natural instincts, including a tendency to hide from human activity, indicating her suitability for release into the wild.

Verma added the successful relocation of these two tigers not only contributes to the conservation efforts of the region but also highlights the importance of rehabilitation and release programmes in ensuring the survival of endangered species like tigers in the natural habitats.