Woman picnicking with husband gang-raped in MP's Rewa; over 100 rounded up

The alleged gang rape was committed on Monday at a picnic spot in Gurh tehsil, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 07:23 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 07:23 IST
India NewsCrimeMadhya Pradeshgangrape

