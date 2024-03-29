JOIN US
india

LIVE
India Political Updates: Magisterial probe in Mukhtar Ansari's death

Track the latest developments on India's political front with DH.
Last Updated 29 March 2024, 02:41 IST



02:3929 Mar 2024

Mukhtar Ansari death: Security beefed up in UP

Security has been beefed up outside UP's Banda Medical Hospital where Ansari was declared dead.

Ghazipur SP Omveer Singh said, "Sufficient police force has been deployed in Mohammadabad area to maintain law and order. We are keeping a close watch on everything"

02:3629 Mar 2024

Mukhtar Ansari death: Son Umar Ansari alleges 'slow-poisoning'

Speaking to press on the death of his father, Umar Ansari alleged slow-poisoning. He also said that Mukhtar was sent back to jail straight after being in the ICU.

"You have heard people being shifted to the ward after ICU ut my father was sent back to jail and he told us from a long time that they (in jail) were slow-poisoning him", he said.

02:1329 Mar 2024

In PM Modi's regime, scam doers will get arrest warrants: BJP's Agnimitra Paul

If one will do scams, how they can think that they will not get punished, or ED CBI will not arrest them... This is PM Modi's regime, if you will do scams then be prepared, you will soon receive the arrest warrant.

02:1329 Mar 2024

Magisterial probe in Mukhtar Ansari's death, body to be handed over to son after post-mortem

File photo, gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari being produced at district court, in Prayagraj.

File photo, gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari being produced at district court, in Prayagraj.

Credit: PTI Photo

A 3-member team will conduct a magisterial investigation of the death of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. A panel of 2 doctors will do the post-mortem which will be videographed. The body will be later handed over to his son Umar Ansari after the post-mortem

(Published 29 March 2024, 02:41 IST)
