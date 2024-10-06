Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

22 booked for duping Thane bank of Rs 39 lakh by mortgaging fake jewellery

The accused obtained loans from the bank's branch in Mumbra area between November 2020 and November 2021 by mortgaging jewellery.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 05:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 05:38 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThaneFraudcheating

Follow us on :

Follow Us