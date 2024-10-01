38 children hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal at Thane school

<p>Thane: As many as 38 children fell ill after consuming food served as part of a mid-day meal programme at a private school in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday, civic officials said.</p><p>The children were admitted to the Kalwa Civil Hospital after they complained of giddiness, nausea, headache and pain in the abdomen after lunch, a medical official at the hospital said.</p><p>He said the children were reported to be out of danger.</p>.'Dead chameleon' found in mid-day meal in Jharkhand, 65 students taken ill.<p>Food samples have been collected for testing.</p><p>Civic officials and the local police are probing into the incident. </p>