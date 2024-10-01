Home
38 children hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal at Thane school

He said the children were reported to be out of danger.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 16:44 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 16:44 IST
MaharashtraThane

