<p>Mumbai: With the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gadchiroli">Gadchiroli</a> district set to become Naxal-free soon, the Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is playing a lead role in rehabilitating the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/naxal">Naxals</a> commanders and cadres who have surrendered. </p><p>In fact, when <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/communist-party-of-india">Communist Party of India</a> (Maoist) strategist and ideologue Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias Bhupathi alias Sonu along with 60-odd commanders and cadres in Gadchiroli district, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made a mentions of Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd and its Managing Director B Prabhakaran.</p><p>“Lloyds Metals will train and employ these 61 surrendered Naxals if they wish to work here,” Fadnavis said while accepting the surrender and handing over the Constitution of India.</p>.Bastar: Post surrender, 3 women naxals join anti-Maoist op as commando.<p>Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd in coordination with the Maharashtra Government and Gadchiroli Police, has so far provided employment to 68 surrendered Maoists from previous surrenders, along with 14 members of families affected by Maoist violence, bringing the total to 82 individuals. </p><p>They are engaged across departments such as administration, civil and construction work and mechanical operations.</p><p>Recognising that many of the surrendered individuals had limited formal education, LMEL implemented a skill-based rehabilitation model. </p><p>Participants were trained at the Lloyds Skill Development and Training Centre in Konsari, acquiring relevant technical and operational skills before joining the company’s workforce.</p>.Naxalism-affected districts brought down from 6 to three; only Bijapur, Sukma and Narayanpur now: MHA .<p>LMEL operates the Surjagarh iron ore mines in Etapalli taluka and has expanded operations to its Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) and pellet plant at Konsari. </p><p>On 22 July 2025, Fadnavis performed the bhoomipujan for LMEL’s proposed Integrated Steel Plant at Konsari and inaugurated the 87-kilometre slurry pipeline and iron ore grinding unit. </p><p>These projects are expected to further strengthen the regional economy and generate additional employment opportunities.</p><p>Under the leadership of Prabhakaran, LMEL has consistently focused on local employment generation and skill development. </p><p>Through its L T Gondwana Skill Hub Pvt Ltd initiative, the company had trained and absorbed around 1,400 local youth by the end of July 2025, with several hundred more currently undergoing training in various skills.</p>.Surrender of Naxals: Don’t lower guard in Gadchiroli, Fadnavis tells security forces.<p>Company officials stated that the coordinated efforts between industry, government, and local administration are helping establish an environment of trust, stability, and economic progress in Gadchiroli. </p><p>Once considered a challenging region for industrial growth, the district is now emerging as a centre of inclusive and sustainable development, offering meaningful opportunities to both locals and surrendered Maoists.</p>