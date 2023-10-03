Home
india maharashtra

78-year-old man rams car into 4 teenagers outside station in Mumbai; 3 of them admitted in ICU

Last Updated 03 October 2023, 16:57 IST

Four teenagers were injured, three of them seriously, when a speeding car driven by a senior citizen rammed into them outside Mumbai CSMT train station on late Tuesday evening, a police official said.

The seriously injured teenagers were admitted in the ICU of a government-run hospital in south Mumbai, he said.

According to the Azad Maidan police station official, the accident took place at around 19.30 hours when car driver Dilip Chatwani (78) lost control over the wheels and rammed the vehicle into the four youngsters, aged between 17 and 18 years, after hitting a school bus.

Chatwani was on way to his home in Mahim from south Mumbai, while the youngsters were walking towards the railway station when the accident took place, he said.

'Three of the youths, all residents of Sewri, were badly injured and recuperating in the ICU, while the fourth one was stated to be out of danger," said the official.

The elderly car driver, who escaped unhurt in the crash, was detained and his vehicle seized, he said, adding further investigation was underway.

(Published 03 October 2023, 16:57 IST)
