AAP claims Puja Khedkar got disability benefits by providing 'false information during UPSC exam'

Kumbhar mentioned that Pooja Khedkar claimed she didn't have an earlier disability certificate and said her current disability was from an accident treated at YCM Hospital, Pimpri Chinchwad
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 July 2024, 08:33 IST

Maharashtra ‘Aam Aadmi Party’ Vice President, Vijay Kumbhar in a post on X highlighted that trainee IAS officer Pooja Khedkar had provided false information to the UPSC during the exam.

He also mentioned that Pooja Khedkar claimed she didn't have an earlier disability certificate and said her current disability was from an accident treated at YCM Hospital, Pimpri Chinchwad, thus posing a question on how she benefitted from this in the UPSC exam.

More to follow...

Published 17 July 2024, 08:33 IST
