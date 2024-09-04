Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit: Congress slams Maharashtra govt over law & order, agrarian crisis

Mumbai: Setting the tone for Maharashtra assembly elections ahead of the visit of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress on Wednesday hit out at the BJP-led Maha Yuti government, saying that it was negligent towards law and order and the agrarian crisis and only focus is on commission recovery.

Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President would be in Sangli on Thursday for unveiling the statue of late Congress leader Dr Patangrao Kadam.

"With an increase in incidents of murder, killings, robberies, and rapes, the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated significantly. The BJP-government was negligent towards law and order and only focus is on commission recovery,” said Ramesh Chennithala, the AICC general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra.

“The BJP-led government has failed to maintain peace in the state. There is gross negligence towards law and order, while the government is focused solely on looting money by indulging in corruption,” he said.