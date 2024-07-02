Antilia decked up ahead of Anant Ambani's wedding

Ambani's home, Antilia, is completely lit up as preparations for Anant Ambani's wedding are in full swing.
The 27-storey skyscraper on Mumbai’s Altamount Road has been adorned with intricate light displays and decorations, creating a festive atmosphere that can be seen from miles away.
Security measures have been heightened around the residence to ensure safety and privacy.
The couple’s wedding will take place on July 12, but the specifics are kept under wraps.
The wedding events are scheduled to take place at Antilia and the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.
The celebration is expected to feature performances by renowned artists, elaborate floral arrangements, and gourmet cuisine from world-class chefs.
Published 02 July 2024, 07:42 IST