Antilia decked up ahead of Anant Ambani's wedding

Anant Ambani, the son of India’s richest man, is all set to marry Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 12. The opulent residence of the Ambani family, Antilia, is illuminated with stunning lights, marking the beginning of what promises to be a grand celebration.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 July 2024, 07:42 IST
Ambani's home, Antilia, is completely lit up as preparations for Anant Ambani's wedding are in full swing.

Credit: Instagram/@ompsyram

The 27-storey skyscraper on Mumbai’s Altamount Road has been adorned with intricate light displays and decorations, creating a festive atmosphere that can be seen from miles away.

Credit: Instagram/@ompsyram

Security measures have been heightened around the residence to ensure safety and privacy.

Credit: Instagram/@ompsyram

The couple’s wedding will take place on July 12, but the specifics are kept under wraps.

Credit: Instagram/@ompsyram

The wedding events are scheduled to take place at Antilia and the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Credit: Instagram/@ompsyram

The celebration is expected to feature performances by renowned artists, elaborate floral arrangements, and gourmet cuisine from world-class chefs.

Credit: Instagram/@ompsyram

Published 02 July 2024, 07:42 IST
