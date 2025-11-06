At least 2 killed after being hit by train in Mumbai; agitation by rail staff adds to rush at stations

<p>Mumbai: At least two commuters were killed and two others were injured after being knocked down by a suburban train between the Sandhurst Road and Masjid Bunder railway stations of Mumbai’s suburban train network on Tuesday evening peak hours.</p><p>Top officials of the Mumbai-headquartered Central Railway (CR), Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have rushed to the spot. </p><p>Heavy crowd was seen at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. </p><p>The injured persons have been rushed to the Sir JJ Hospital at Byculla where two were declared dead and the condition of two are awaited. </p>.Monorail tilts at Wadala in Mumbai during test run; no passengers inside.<p>There was heavy rush in the suburban railway platforms when motormen went on a flash agitation because of an FIR filed against two railway engineers in connection with the June 9 Mumbra train accident involving two locals, which claimed four lives.</p><p>According to initial information, the people who were injured in Thursday’s incident had alighted from the train to the tracks when they were hit by a speeding local train.</p><p>The incident took place around 1850 hrs. </p><p>The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has confirmed two deaths. </p><p>Those killed included Helly Mohmaya, a 19-year-old girl and an unidentified male while these injured include Kaif Choghale (22) and Khusbhu (45),</p><p>The June incident had occurred between Diva and Mumbra railway stations when the trains were passing each other at a sharp curve.</p><p>When the latest reports came in, the trains had started and were back on schedule. </p><p>“The protest of employees at CSMT on account of FIR by GRP against two engineers has been pacified and trains have restarted at 18.45 from CSMT,” the CR said. </p><p>The CR officials, however, said that it is not proper to link the accident and the agitation. </p><p>The FIR, registered on Sunday in Thane GRP, named Assistant Divisional Engineer Vishal Dolas and Senior Section Engineer Samar Yadav as the main accused. </p><p>They have been accused of ignoring warnings, neglecting crucial repairs, and leaving the tracks vulnerable, leading to the tragic incident.</p><p>The protesting employees did not allow motormen and train managers to operate trains between 5.50 pm and 6.45 pm. The protest caused overcrowding in trains during the evening rush hours - and it led to bunching of trains on the Up and Down side. </p>