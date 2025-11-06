Menu
At least 2 killed after being hit by train in Mumbai; agitation by rail staff adds to rush at stations

According to initial information, the people who were injured in Thursday’s incident had alighted from the train to the tracks when they were hit by a speeding local train.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 15:56 IST
Published 06 November 2025, 15:07 IST
