Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Badlapur encounter: Parents of Akshay Shinde issued summonses by Thane court

His parents, Alka and Anna Shinde, have been asked to be present in the court of the First Class Judicial Magistrate on Monday at 11am.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 16:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 16:59 IST
India NewsMaharahstra

Follow us on :

Follow Us