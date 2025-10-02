<p>Mumbai: Coinciding with the RSS centenary celebrations, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the BJP describing it as an “amoeba” which adjusts everywhere under all circumstances for political gains. </p><p>As the RSS is the ideological fountainhead of the BJP, Uddhav, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister, used the Dussehra rally to hit out at the ruling political party and its leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. </p><p>The annual Dussehra rally was held at the historic Shivaji Park in Mumbai amid intermittent showers.</p><p>“There is an organism, an amoeba. It grows however it wants….it takes shape as in wants…in fact, the same is applicable to BJP. It is growing, however and wherever, it wants. It will forge an alliance with anyone and shake hands with anyone it wants, but it will only be the BJP which will grow,” said Uddhav referring to the relationship between the BJP and NDA allies. </p><p>Ahead of the Mumbai civic polls, he accused the BJP of attempting to sow discord between Hindus and Muslims, and he questioned the results of the RSS's century-long efforts.</p><p>"Attempts were always made to break Shiv Sena. But those who have run away are brass and those who are still here with me are gold,” he said. </p><p>The former CM also slammed the Centre for the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk under the NSA. “If Wangchuk was arrested for visiting Pakistan, what should we call Modi, who met then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif?,” he asked, adding that fighting for rights and justice is becoming an act of treason in the country. “And hence, we have been opposing the Jan Suraksha Act,” he said. </p><p>On the issue of Manipur, he said: “Manipur has been burning for three years, yet Modi didn’t visit until recently. On the issue of Manipur, he said: "Manipur has been burning for three years, yet Modi didn't visit until recently. We hoped that when he finally went, he would offer some solutions and show sympathy to those affected by the violence…however, in his speech he said, 'Manipur ke naam me hi mani (jewel) hai'…what was the need to go there just to say that?… You found the 'mani' in Manipur, but failed to see the tears in the eyes of its people."

Lashing out at Shah, he said: "On one hand the father teaches patriotism and on the other hand the son (ICC chief Jay Shah) plays cricket with Pakistan." 

On the flood situation, he said: "The Centre has money to buy votes in Bihar but does not have money for the flood affected people of Maharashtra."

Hitting out at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is now the chief leader of Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray said: "Those who have stolen the party and symbol can never be "original Shiv Sena party chief". 

We have come together to stay together: Uddhav Thackeray

Dropping broad hints of a Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance, Uddhav Thackeray said that he has Raj Thackeray have come together to stay together.

"People are asking will Uddhav and Raj come together....what else we did on 5 July," he said referring to the cousins coming together to oppose introduction of Hindi in primary education in Marathi and English medium schools.

"For cause of Marathi manoos we are together," Uddhav said addressing the annual Dusshera rally.

Rahul Gandhi speaks language of Pakistan: Eknath Shinde

Slamming Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde accused the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha of speaking the language of Pakistan and questioned the silence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

"We are questioned whether our rally will be held in Surat…let me tell you…Surat is in India, but you should hold rally in Pakistan and invite (Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal) Asim Munir as the chief guest," Shinde, the chief leader of Shiv Sena, said addressing the annual Dussehra rally at the Nesco Complex at the Goregaon here. 

"Rahul Gandhi is constantly questioning the armed forces…he is constantly abusing Veer Savarkar…and you sit with him," Shinde said hitting out at Uddhav, whom he dislodged as Chief Minister in June-July 2022 with the help of BJP, and replaced him in top state job. 

"We are not lena bank…we are dena bank…we always believe in giving people," he said and slammed the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi for creating doubts about the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. "Let me tell you again…the scheme is not going to stop," he added. 

"I have worked as Shiv Sainik…We all continue to work as Shiv Sainik…now you all will have to work as Eknath Shinde and reach out to people," he said, adding that there is a difference between people who work on the field and those who work from home and do Facebook Live. 

On the floods, he said that the Shiv Sena will not fall short of helping people. "The Shiv Sena will take responsibility for the girls whose marriages are fixed," he said.

Shinde also announced that 2026, which is the birth centenary of Balasaheb Thackeray, would be celebrated in a grand manner.