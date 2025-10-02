Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

'BJP is like amoeba, grows however and wherever it wants': Uddhav Thackeray

Lashing out at Amit Shah, he said: “On one hand the father teaches patriotism and on the other hand the son (ICC chief Jay Shah) plays cricket with Pakistan.”
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 16:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 16:19 IST
India NewsBJPMaharashtraUddhav Thackeray

Follow us on :

Follow Us