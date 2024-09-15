BJP will purposely defeat some candidates of Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, says NCP (SP) leader

Mumbai: The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on Sunday claimed that the BJP would purposefully defeat some candidates of Shiv Sena and NCP in the forthcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections to exercise control over its Maharashtra NDA allies.

NCP (SP) chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase suggested that all is not well between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the chief leader of Shiv Sena and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, who calls the shots for the BJP and Ajit Pawar, who is the NCP President.

Tapase also pointed out growing discontent within BJP ranks, alleging that the party is frustrated with Shinde and Pawar for taking credit for popular initiatives like the Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, leaving the BJP sidelined in the public eye.