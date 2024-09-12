Blow for Ajit Pawar as Atram’s daughter joins NCP (SP)

Mumbai: In yet another family tussle ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls, Food and Drug Administration Minister Dharmarao Baba Atram’s daughter Bhagyashree Atram Halgekar said goodbye to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and joined the NCP (SP) spearheaded by Sharad Pawar.

Bhagyashree may be fielded from Gadchiroli district’s Aheri seat, which is currently represented by her father.

Bhagyashree formally joined the NCP (SP) in presence of the party’s state unit President Jayant Patil and senior leader Anil Deshmukh.

Aheri is affected by Naxalism.

This comes as a major jolt to Ajit Pawar ahead of the Vidhan Sabha polls.