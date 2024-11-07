Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

BNHS kicks off Migrant Walk in Navi Mumbai

In addition, two passage migrants—the Blue-tailed Bee-eater and the Blue- cheeked Bee-eater—added a touch of excitement to the first Migrant Walk of the season hosted by the Bombay Natural History Society.
DHNS
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 01:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The event was more than an opportunity for birdwatching; it served as a platform to share valuable insights into the importance of bird conservation and the critical role that wetlands play in maintaining ecological balance. This unforgettable experience underscored the shared responsibility to protect and preserve natural habitats for future generations.

“These Migrant Walks provide a unique opportunity to witness and learn about the incredible journeys of migratory birds, BNHS is committed to conservation and to inspiring others to play an active role in safeguarding our environment," said  Kishor Rithe, Director, BNHS.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 01:33 IST
MaharashtraNavi Mumbai

Follow us on :

Follow Us