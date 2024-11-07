BNHS kicks off Migrant Walk in Navi Mumbai

The event was more than an opportunity for birdwatching; it served as a platform to share valuable insights into the importance of bird conservation and the critical role that wetlands play in maintaining ecological balance. This unforgettable experience underscored the shared responsibility to protect and preserve natural habitats for future generations.

“These Migrant Walks provide a unique opportunity to witness and learn about the incredible journeys of migratory birds, BNHS is committed to conservation and to inspiring others to play an active role in safeguarding our environment," said Kishor Rithe, Director, BNHS.