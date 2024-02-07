JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Boat from Kuwait arrives in Mumbai: Case registered against 3 on board

A case was registered against the three people by the Colaba police under provisions of the Passports Act for illegal entry.
Last Updated 07 February 2024, 04:21 IST

Follow Us

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have registered a case against three people on charges of illegal entry after they arrived on a boat from Kuwait, an official said on Wednesday.

Prima facie, nothing suspicious was found on the boat which was anchored at the Gateway of India on Tuesday, he said.

The trio hail from Tamil Nadu. They went to Kuwait two years back for work.

They were allegedly ill-treated by their agent who took them to Kuwait following which they escaped from there, the official said.

The boat was checked after it was anchored at the Gateway of India, he said.

A case was registered against the three people by the Colaba police under provisions of the Passports Act for illegal entry, the official said.

Notably, 10 Pakistani terrorists who launched a terror strike in Mumbai in November 2008 had arrived by the sea route.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 February 2024, 04:21 IST)
India NewsMumbaiKuwaitGateway of IndiaMumbai policeMahrashtra

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT