Boat probe: 3 men took Kuwait-Saudi Arabia-Pakistan route before entering Indian shores, say cops

Mumbai: Three men, originally from Tamil Nadu, arrested by Mumbai Police, started their boat journey from Kuwait on January 28 and claimed to have taken Saudi Arabia-Dubai-Pakistan route before entering Indian shores illegally, as per the police remand note.

A court on Wednesday remanded the trio to police custody till February 10 as police needed to verify the route taken by the trio and whether they had committed any crime in the international territory.

The advocate of the accused, however, claimed that they escaped from their Kuwaiti employer who withheld their passports and ill-treated them.

Police have recovered GPS from the boat which needs to be sent for analysis to get clarity on the route taken by the three from Kuwait to India, as per the remand note submitted in the court.

“During the initial probe, the accused persons said they left Kuwait on January 28 and travelled to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Dubai, Muscat, Oman and Pakistan before entering the Indian shores. The police are yet to ascertain this route,” as per the remand note.

The boat was spotted off the Mumbai coast during patrolling on Tuesday morning, following which a case was registered against Nitso Ditto (31), Vijay Vinay Anthony (29), and J Sahayatta Anish (29), under the provisions of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules for not following the due procedure required while entering the country.

They were arrested and produced before a metropolitan magistrate here.

The trio had gone to Kuwait from Trivandrum in Kerala two years back through an agent, identified as Captain Madan, for employment, police stated.