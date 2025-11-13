CBI arrests bank manager in Mumbai for helping to open mule accounts in 'digital arrest' fraud

<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://google.com/search?q=central+bureau+of+investigation+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=Central+Bureau+of+Investigation+decc&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBwgBECEYoAEyBggAEEUYOTIHCAEQIRigATIHCAIQIRigATIHCAMQIRigATIGCAQQIRgVMgcIBRAhGI8CMgcIBhAhGI8C0gEIMjMzN2owajeoAgiwAgHxBQ0kJtYEn1rj&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)</a> has arrested the manager of a private bank in Mumbai for his active role in facilitating opening of mule accounts in a larger digital arrest cybercrime case.</p><p>Investigation revealed that the arrested bank official, in collusion with cybercriminals, accepted illegal gratification and by abusing his official position had processed the account opening forms and thereby created channels for the movement and layering of cybercrime proceeds. Investigation has also established that these accounts were actively used in multiple cybercrimes, including cases of digital arrest frauds.</p>.Banks to use AI based system to detect 'mule' accounts.<p>“A case for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and BNS was registered against him. The accused was produced before the competent court in Mumbai and remanded to CBI s custody for further interrogation,” CBI officials said. </p><p>Two cybercriminals who paid the illegal gratification to the bank manager have also been named in the FIR as accused for committing offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act relating to the giving of bribes to a public servant. </p><p>Both individuals had already been arrested by the CBI in connection with the investigations in an ongoing digital arrest cybercrime case. </p><p>“Material collected during the investigation indicates a wider pattern of organized cybercrime networks exploiting the banking systems by opening mule accounts to layer the proceeds of cyber fraud amounts stolen from innocent citizens. It is pertinent to note that any active or passive role of a Banker including those of private and cooperative banks, in facilitating cybercrime would render them liable for action under PC Act as well as BNS, and CBI is committed to take action against such bankers,” the officials added.</p>