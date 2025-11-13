Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

CBI arrests bank manager in Mumbai for helping to open mule accounts in 'digital arrest' fraud

Investigation has also established that these accounts were actively used in multiple cybercrimes, including cases of digital arrest frauds.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 04:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2025, 04:22 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraCrimecybercrimeBank Manager

Follow us on :

Follow Us