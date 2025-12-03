Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Centre asks Maharashtra Forest Department to investigate the massacre of 100 trees in Powai

Acting on an email from NatConnect Director B N Kumar, the Ministry directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to examine the complaint and act as per law.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 09:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 09:41 IST
India NewsMaharashtraenvironmenttrees

Follow us on :

Follow Us