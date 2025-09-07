'DevaBhau' ad featuring Fadnavis paying tribute to Shivaji sparks row in Maharashtra
The advertisement comes in the wake of the Maha Yuti government deciding to implement the Hyderabad Gazette in Marathwada region - which states that Marathas are Kunbis - enabling them to seek reservation under the OBC category.
एकीकडे राज्यात रोज ८ शेतकरी आत्महत्या होत असताना आणि अतिवृष्टीने संपूर्ण महाराष्ट्र झोडपला असताना वृत्तपत्रांच्या पहिल्या पानावर तसेच अनेक विमानतळांवर कोट्यवधी रुपये उधळून मुख्यमंत्र्यांच्या मोठमोठ्या जाहिराती देण्याची सरकारची वृत्ती बघून मोठी चीड आली, परंतु मा. देवेंद्र फडणवीस… pic.twitter.com/IpLZjm8DUv