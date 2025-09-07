Menu
'DevaBhau' ad featuring Fadnavis paying tribute to Shivaji sparks row in Maharashtra

The advertisement comes in the wake of the Maha Yuti government deciding to implement the Hyderabad Gazette in Marathwada region - which states that Marathas are Kunbis - enabling them to seek reservation under the OBC category.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 15:34 IST
