Drunk driver rams tempo into pedestrians in Palghar; kills two, injures six

Palghar: Two persons were killed and six injured, some of them seriously, after a drunk man driving a tempo knocked down pedestrians and two-wheeler riders in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the Wada area on Wednesday night, he said. The police have arrested the tempo driver but are yet to share his details.

The tempo first hit pedestrians Ashok Kalingada (36) and Ajinkya Berde (35), killing them on the spot. The drunk driver then rammed the vehicle into a few two-wheelers, injuring six persons, a police official said.